Kenneth loves sports, superheroes and fast cars.

This week in Grant Me Hope, we introduce you to a little boy who is looking for a family who will love him forever.

Kenneth is 11 years old.

He likes playing soccer, basketball and football.

When Kenneth grows up, he says he wants to be a mechanic.

Kenneth wants to find a forever family.

“I want a dog, a puppy. I could take care of it, and feed it, and walk it outside,” says Kenneth.

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange and the business community -- all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Kenneth and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.