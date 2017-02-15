Traverse City Police Continue Investigating Fake $100 Bills

Traverse City police continue to investigate after more fake $100 bills are turning up around town.

This is a story we first told you about Monday.

Officers arrested two men from Chicago Sunday night after they used two fake $100 bills at the Family Fare on Eighth Street.

Police say since their arrest fake money has turned up at the Family Dollar on South Division and at two local banks.

Chief Jeff O'Brien says the bills at the banks were likely from a store's deposit.

Traverse City police are still working with Secret Service, who may take over the investigation.

They are waiting for authorization from the district attorney’s office.

So far, they have found five fake $100 bills.