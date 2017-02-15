Thousands Gather In Detroit To Remember Mike Ilitch

Thousands of people are gathering in Detroit to say goodbye to sports and business legend Mike Ilitch.

The public is invited to pay final respects at the Fox Theatre Wednesday.

Mike Ilitch passed away last Friday.

The Little Caesars Pizza founder is being remembered for helping revitalize Detroit, as well as owning the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings.

He was 87 years old.

The Fox Theatre was one of Mike Ilitch's many Detroit projects, which he revived and transformed.

It's where thousands of people will get to see the pizza mogul and Detroit sports hall of famer for the last time.

Mr. I's service to the city of Detroit goes back decades, from founding Little Caesars Pizza to owning the Detroit Tigers and the Red Wings.

Everyone lined up to pay their respects to man who dedicated much of his life to bring life back into the city.

"He came to downtown Detroit when everybody was laughing at downtown Detroit. He had a vision. He had grandiose ideas that came to fruition," says Doug Juras.

Charlene says, "We respect the family very much and we'll miss him."

Mike Ilitch's funeral will be held in private for the family and close family friends.

He is survived by his wife, Marion, seven children, 22 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

We will be in Detroit speaking with people who traveled to see Mike Ilitch one last time and will have continuing coverage on 9&10 News at 5&6.