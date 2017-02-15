Detroit’s Fox Theatre Holds Public Visitation For Mike Ilitch

The state of Michigan continues mourning the death of iconic Detroit Red Wings and the Tigers owner Mike Ilitch.

Ilitch passed away Friday night.

His family says he'll be remembered also for his impact on the world of sports.

A public visitation for Ilitch is being held Wednesday in the grand lobby of the Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit.

People are welcome to stop by from noon to 8 pm.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has a crew heading down to the visitation to bring you live coverage both on air and online.