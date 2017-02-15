Investigations Underway Surrounding National Security Adviser’s Resignation

President Trump took office just weeks ago and an investigation is already underway, looking into questions about the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia during the 2016 election.

On Monday, President Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after an investigation revealed he had discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian envoy ahead of the president's inauguration.

Now, the FBI's Counter Intelligence Unit is leading an investigation into whether Flynn and at least one other person involved in the Trump campaign were in contact with Russian operatives during the 2016 election.

But spinning the issue, President Trump and the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee are more interested in an investigation focusing on the leaks surrounding Flynn's contact with the Russian ambassador.

Meanwhile, other lawmakers are questioning whether the Trump Administration knew about Flynn's actions weeks ago, but didn't do anything about it.