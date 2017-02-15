Third Suspect Arrested in Assassination of Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother

Malaysian police say they've arrested three people in the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother.

Police say Kim Jong Nam died on Tuesday after being attacked with a chemical spray at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

Wednesday morning, Malaysian police arrested a woman at the airport who was carrying Vietnamese travel documents.

Late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, police say they arrested a second woman, along with a man believed to be that woman's boyfriend, who they suspect also had a hand in Kim Jong Nam's death.

The assassination came just days after North Korea launched its most sophisticated ballistic missile yet, the first since President Trump took office.