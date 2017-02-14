DNR Says Lower Peninsula Is Experiencing A Bear Boom

The DNR says Michigan’s Lower Peninsula is in the middle of a bear boom.

The agency says the black bear population has risen 29 percent since 2012 and almost 50 percent since 2000.

The DNR says complaints about nuisance bears are on the rise, especially in an area from Muskegon County to Leelanau County.

It could lead to increased hunting quotas in that area.

The Upper Peninsula has seen a more manageable 11 percent rise since 2012.