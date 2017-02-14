Governor Snyder Defends Decision To End State Credits For Flint - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Governor Snyder Defends Decision To End State Credits For Flint Resident Water Bills

In this update, Governor Rick Snyder is defending his decision to end state credits to help with customers' water bills in Flint.

It's because the level of lead in the city's water is no longer above a federal limit.

Even so, people on the Flint water system are still using filters.

The credits apply to any Flint residents’ water bills starting in 2014.

The governor says the credits will last through the month.