Cadillac Shoppers React To MC Sports Bankruptcy Announcement

People in Northern Michigan were surprised to hear another retailer has to change their game plan.

MC Sports announced they filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Its 68 stores in 7 Midwest states will start liquidation sales, but it's unclear whether all of them will close.

"We know a lot of people in MC Sports so we are going to be hoping for the best for them," said James Rogers.

James Rogers does a lot of shopping for his local summer business with MC Sports.

"You hate to see any local business go down, especially when it has local employees on it and its held its own for many years against a lot of changes," James Rogers said.

As it files Chapter 11, the company says its tried to overcome several different problems, like more competition.

It's something McLain Cycle And Fitness has also had to work around.

"Service is what it comes down to, because you can get almost anything online and you can order it and have it to your house in the next day. That's something we deal with as well," Allen Garrow said.

In response MC Sports tried to combine their gear into bigger stores and close poorly performing locations.

A silver lining, if the Cadillac location closes, Allen Garrow says it could push more people through their doors.

"You have to continue to innovate, reach out to the community. Fortunately we see a lot of small business. So when it happens to MC that kind of puts a sign out," he said.

We did reach out to MC Sports for more details. They haven't released anything else right now, but we will let you know when more is available.