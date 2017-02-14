Cadillac Drivers Battle Bursts Of Winter Weather

UPDATE: State police say the three vehicle crash was a result of a car driving north bound in the south bound lanes on US 131.
A mother and her sons are still struggling to survive. An explosion from their motel room sent them to the hospital with severe burns and left many homeless.
We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
Registered nurses at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City are speaking up and taking action against the hospital.
We're learning more details about an explosion at a Manton motel.
A Mount Pleasant man is dead after being found unresponsive in his bathroom.
An explosion caused a fire at the Green Mill Motel in Manton Wednesday Morning.
A family is devastated after burying their happy and healthy teen.
Thousands are in the dark across Northern Michigan Thursday Morning.
A family’s dangerous discovery on a beach has a local village cleaning up.
