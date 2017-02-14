Cadillac Drivers Battle Bursts Of Winter Weather

Some local drivers had bursts of snow slam into them.

Cadillac was one of the places that got hit.

In minutes the weather went from clear skies to blowing snow and low visibility.

Drivers slowed down and gave themselves extra room between cars.

Jenniffer Stuart was picking up her kids when the sudden winter weather hit.

"I don't think I've ever driven in such blinding white out conditions. It came out of nowhere it was crazy," Jenniffer said.