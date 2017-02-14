Traverse City Businesses Along 8th Street React To New Designs

A green light for a new design.

Tuesday Traverse City businesses are excited about the future of Eighth Street.

Plans to give Eighth Street a face lift have been in the works for years but it wasn't until Monday night that commissioners approved a design.

The street is notorious for being difficult to drive, walk or bike.

The new design is supposed to help with all of that.

It includes three lanes and makes room for sidewalks and bike tracks off the side of the road.

Nine and ten's Megan Woods has continuing coverage on what businesses along the street have to say about the decision.

Businesses along Eighth Street say the need for change was great, but the need to have everyone's voices heard was even greater. That’s why the process included multiple charrette meetings.

Tim Brick, owner of Brick Wheels says, “There's been a number of changes all along trying to go to four lanes to three lanes then trying to accommodate the cycle paths, cycle lanes in the parameters and it just wasn’t right and they’re dealing with really chewed up surface area.”

Todd Klepper, general manager of The Filling Station Microbrewery, says, “At the start there was definitely folks that wanted to see even a five lane as big as possible all the way down to some that were advocating for a two lane town road or like a city road and through a lot of discussion some of the folks who wanted the big road were convinced that maybe the better avenue was to make a smaller more pedestrian and bike friendly road.”

The overall goal is making Eighth Street a place people go to and not just through.

A goal that inspires hope for better business.

Klepper says, “That’s what kind of came out of that discussion, how do we make it a vibrant part of town where people feel comfortable walking and, biking and driving their cars through.”

Brick says, “We're on the edge where the development takes place we're certainly going to be concerned with traffic being disrupted during that construction phase. In the future we're planning to open up our front door and make it nicer for people that would be walking around 8th street or cycling down that area.”

Construction isn't expected to start until next year.

Click here for more details on the project and to give your feedback.