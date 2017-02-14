MSP Investigating Deadly Car Accident In Montcalm Co.

Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly accident Tuesday in Montcalm County.

State police say a man was driving on Sidney Road in Montcalm Township just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say his Honda crossed the center-line, crashing into a Ford F-250.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the F-250 was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Troopers say the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor.