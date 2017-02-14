Antrim County Teen Competes With Her Dog At Westminster Dog Show

An Antrim County teenager and her dog are getting an experience of their lifetime, competing in the Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show in New York City.

It's an opportunity that seemed like only a dream for Maggie Rathke and her Wirehaired Pointing Griffon.

They started doing dog shows just a year and a half ago when Duke was just a puppy.

Maggie says the northern Michigan community has been cheering them on from hundreds of miles away.

“It's been really great for people to ask where we come from and everything and to say we've come from a great place; it's been so nice to have or go on Facebook and to see that everybody's watching. So it's been really great to have all of Northern Michigan supporting.”

Maggie and Duke did not place this year, but Maggie says it was a great learning experience and they hope to return next year.