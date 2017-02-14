Hair Harvest Kicks Off In Mecosta County

Spreading the love this Valentine’s Day got a little hairy, for a good cause.

The Hair Harvest event of Mecosta County teams up with hair salons to collect hair.

It’s used to make wigs for children who have lost theirs.

Salons around Mecosta County got down to snipping and cutting for the harvest donation at the end of the month.

9&10's Taylor Jones found out why this cause is close to many hearts.

“It's an act of love cutting your hair off, doesn't hurt and it grows back,” Ron Kanitz, Hair Harvest organizer.

Back in 2000, Ron Kanitz wanted kids going through chemo, or with diseases that affect hair growth, to feel normal.

That’s when he started the Hair Harvest, and what better day to kick off the love than Valentine's Day?

“If you have ever seen a little kid without hair like you see on TV, like St. Jude's and stuff, it's very dramatic when they finally come to realization that they look different and it helps them with their own self-esteem,” says Kanitz.

Throughout the event, donated hair is collected from 25 salons across Mecosta County.

The donated hair goes into free wigs for children with hair loss, in Michigan.

“It's pretty near and dear to my heart. I had a nephew, age nine, die from leukemia and they didn't have anything like this and at about age seven, he realized he was different and he wouldn't want to go into McDonalds or places like that,” says Kanitz.

The Studio Salon in Big Rapids has been participating in Hair Harvest for eight years, and they encourage clients to donate.

“It’s amazing. Children go through so much just naturally without being bald or without hair for any other reason, and it makes you feel great inside knowing that you can help a child not have to deal with all of the other stuff when they are already going through so much,” says Jennifer Mason, owner of The Studio Salon.

Hair salons will be looking for donations of eight to ten inches for the harvest.

Ron will be collecting all hair that is donated until the end of the month.

“Everyone should think about letting their hair grow and donating ten inches because it's a painless thing to do and it makes you feel good when you do it,” says Kanitz.