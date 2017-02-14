New Soo Lock Construction Brings Potential for Hundreds of Local Jobs

Michigan Representative Lee Chatfield says building a new Soo Lock would not only benefit national security and economy, but also create local jobs.

It's estimated building a new lock would create as many as 250 jobs in the area.

The Economic Development Corporation in Sault Ste. Marie says it would be huge.

The type of contracting and construction jobs would be quality jobs, and last for years.

"In our community we have a tremendous amount of folks that have contracting abilities and skills, a lot of carpentry-able bodies and we feel that we can handle it," Economic Development Corporation executive director Jeff Holt said. "The community really needs this."

The EDC says they're working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to be prepared to fill jobs if Congress decides to fund a new Soo Lock.