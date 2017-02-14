Shoreline Fruit Donates Tart Cherries to Feeding America of West Michigan

It’s National Cherry Month and a local fruit company is celebrating by helping others.

Shoreline Fruit donated more than 47,000 pounds of tart cherries to Feeding America West Michigan.

Growers say they had a very successful crop this past season, and they wanted to do something good with their extra cherries.

The donation will provide nutritious food to more than 1,200 hunger-relief organizations in the 40-county service area of the West Michigan food bank.

“We traditionally thought of food banks with canned foods and a lot of starchy type products,” says Don Gregory, president of Cherry Bay Orchards. “They've really worked hard to find healthy products to hand out to people that need them, and we're doing it with the cherries.”

Gregory says tart cherries are also a healthy fruit that are high in antioxidants and help your joints.