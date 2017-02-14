Michigan Rep. Lee Chatfield Introduce Resolution to Promote New Soo Lock

"I think it's time we take it serious and invest the needed money," Representative Lee Chatfield said.

A Northern Michigan state representative behind the latest attempt to promote building a new shipping lock in the Soo.

Last week state representative Lee Chatfield introduced a resolution calling for action from the federal government.

Congress approved the building of a twin to the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie back in the 1980s, but never funded the project.

"For too long politicians have been talking about funding this dating all the way back to 1986 when we realized the need for an additional Soo Lock to be built," Rep. Chatfield said. "I think it's time that we stop talking about it and start funding it."

It may be the off-season for shipping, but the push to build a new Soo Lock is stronger than ever.

Rep. Lee Chatfield's resolution is the latest attempt to build momentum.

"The construction of an additional Soo Lock is a priority of ours and we want to make that known formally to the President," Rep. Chatfield said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they must complete a cost benefit ratio first.

A previous ratio took into account that goods going through the locks could be moved by other transportation, like train or truck.

"I think the assumption in the past was that there were alternatives, fairly transparent and fairly quick alternatives to navigation," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers branch chief of operations Jim Peach said. "That really isn't true."

Studies from both the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Treasury Department indicate the economic benefits would far outweigh the hefty $700 million price tag.

"The cost benefit ratio after this reassessment will be different," Peach said.

Rep. Chatfield says the next step is bringing experts to testify to the Committee on Commerce and getting legislators from other Midwest states on board.

"I think it's important to coalesce other states around us to introduce and pass similar resolutions where Congress knows we're serious about this," Rep. Chatfield.

"We're looking forward to it like anyone else," Peach said. "It'll be exciting to see what Congress determines."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to have the cost benefit ratio completed by December.