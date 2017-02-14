Michigan State Police Open New Office in Leelanau County

Michael State Police troopers have a new place to hang up their hats.

This week, troopers moved into the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office building.

It’s the location of their new detachment.

Two troopers will permanently work out of the sheriff’s office to serve Leelanau County.

It’s part of their resident trooper community policing project.

Michigan State Police say over the year’s they’ve been looking at having a stronger presence of the area.

And now they’ll be able to work alongside the sheriff’s office and tribal police to serve the community.

“We want to get into the schools, work with our young students, we want to work with our elderly people in the county, just anything we can get involved with in the community,” says Michigan State Police Trooper Mike Mihalic.

Trooper Mihalic says they’ll be focusing on community policing and road patrol.