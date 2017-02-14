Leland Student Raises Thousands for American Heart Association by Jumping Rope

“Everybody has a heart. Everybody needs a healthy heart.”

A local student is combining his love for jumping rope and helping others to raise thousands of dollars.

February is American Heart Month.

Leland Public School celebrates with the Jump Rope for Heart program.

One student is taking his fundraising to a whole new level.

Jack Joyce loves to jump rope.

“Yeah, I'm a good jump roper,” says, Jack Joyce, fifth grader at Leland Public School.

Which is why he looks forward to the month of February.

“February means to me that Jump for Heart's coming out and I better get working and helping people in need,” says Jack.

Every year, Leland Public School hosts Jump Rope for Heart, a program sponsored by the American Heart Association.

“It helps people who work as doctors and helps patients get the proper treatment from getting sick from the common heart issue they have,” Jack says.

Students in third through sixth grade work on fundraising.

“Raise money by calling people and then doing face to face conversations at their doorstep,” says Jack.

But Jack has really gone above and beyond – even collecting donations in Germany, Belgium and Norway.

“The first year I raised 2,150. And what was your goal that year? It was just 1,000. What did you raise last year in fourth grade? $4,316. And what was your goal? 4,000. Do you have a new goal this year? Yeah, 10,000. Have you beat that goal? Yes!”

Getting students to jump on board with the fundraising is just one part of the Jump Rope for Heart campaign. It's also about teaching kids heart healthy tips at a young age.

“To link it into physical activity and well-being is just a great opportunity for us,” says Travis Baker, physical education instructor at Leland Public School. “I just want every kid to find something for them to stay active across their lifespan.”

“Not just February. All the time, jump rope,” says Jack.

