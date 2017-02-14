Governor Snyder Asks for Federal Money to Expand Broadband Access

Governor Rick Snyder is asking for more money from the federal government to expand broadband internet access in Michigan.

The governor recently sent a list of infrastructure projects to Washington, hoping to secure some federal money.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader spoke to an Economic Development Coordinator with the Mason County Growth Alliance.

He says bringing expanded broadband access is critical to helping small businesses grow across the area.

Plus, it allows businesses to reach more potential customers and better marker their product.

“A lot of the people look at the Ludington area, or rural America, and they say there just aren't opportunities. Well, this allows us to kind of circumventing that and say there's opportunities as long as you have that connection to broadband, which is really at the heart of why this is significant for economic development,” said Spence Riggs.

Riggs says increasing broadband access could also attract more people to the area to run their businesses from their vacation homes for extended periods of time.