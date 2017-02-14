Oceana County Farmers Discuss Farm Labor Regulations

We've heard plenty of talk in Washington about what could potentially happen with immigration and labor regulations.

It could have a big impact here, and Tuesday some farmers decided to start their own discussion.

Many farmers rely heavily on migrant workers once harvest season rolls around.

And they are certainly watching what's happening in Washington after a federal appeals court ruled against President Trump’s executive order on immigration.

For these farmers, what happens on the national level could have a serious impact on what they do.

They need to make sure they have enough help during harvest season. And President Trump’s recent executive orders could jeopardize that.

“There's been a number of executive orders that have been signed ever since he hit office, starting on literally the second day, and things such as even dealing with the Affordable Care Act effect a number of farms here in the state of Michigan as well as around the country,” said Adam Kantrovich.

Farmers focused mostly on labor regulations. Many farms in the area rely on migrant workers.

They talked about what actions by the president and congress could mean.

“Anything that affect that labor force really needs to be handled with care and intent as it relates to regulation. Even regards to closing holes as it were out of D.C, and that really can create a negative effect to our farms because if they don't have enough labor then that means products left in the field,” said Kantrovich.

It's a discussion that will continue certainly for months and maybe even years to come.

“Without a labor force that is willing to care for and harvest that product, all that effort is kind of for not and it's farm income that's at stake, it's the livelihood of the farm. Although labor has been in the news more nationally as of late, it's really an ongoing issue,” said Ben Werling, Commercial Vegetable Educator