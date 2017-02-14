Moscow Stations A Cruise Missile Violating Treaty

A U.S. senior military official reported that Moscow has stationed a cruise missile.

This is an apparent treaty violation of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Acting spokesmen Mark Toner issued a statement Tuesday.

"The Russian Federation remains in violation of its INF Treaty obligations not to possess, produce or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles," Mark Toner said.