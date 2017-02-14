Former Elk Rapids Attorney Facing Sex Crime Charges After Responding To Ad To Meet Up With Underage Girl

A former Elk Rapids attorney is facing sex crime charges in Wisconsin after detectives say he tried to meet up with what he thought would be a 15 year old girl.

James Datsko is facing charges of child enticement and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

It started last week when a detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, posed as the sister of a fictitious 15 year old girl.

Detectives say Datsko responded to the ad, knew she was underage, and still agreed to pay money to meet.

He was arrested at a hotel in Wisconsin Friday.