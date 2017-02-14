MC Sports Declares Bankruptcy; Files Chapter 11 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MC Sports Declares Bankruptcy; Files Chapter 11

A Grand Rapids-based sporting goods chain is declaring bankruptcy.

Tuesday afternoon, Northern Michigan’s News Leader confirmed MC Sports filed Chapter 11.

The company says the move comes as they continue to work on re-structuring.

MC Sports says they have faced several challenges, including more competition.

They will have liquidation sales at all of their stores.

Right now, MC Sports has 68 locations in seven states.