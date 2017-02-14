President Trump Signs Bill To Bring Back Jobs - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Signs Bill To Bring Back Jobs

President Trump signed his first bill today, promising to create jobs.

It rolls back regulation on the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

The president's signature strikes down a rule that requires oil and gas companies to disclose payments to the U.S. or foreign governments for commercial development.

Trump said the legislation was part of an effort to bring back jobs quote "big league."