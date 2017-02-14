Meijer Brand Cheese Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contaminat - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Meijer Brand Cheese Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Open up your fridge if you buy Meijer brand cheese.

Two varieties could be contaminated with listeria.

Meijer is recalling its brand name Colby cheese and Colby Jack cheese.

It was sold in stores from November 10 through February 9.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections.

You should throw the cheese out or return it for a refund.

