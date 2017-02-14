Meijer Brand Cheese Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

We can now show you some of the people police arrested earlier this week in a growing armed robbery and drug trafficking investigation.
Southbound U.S. 131 in Osceola County is closed after a crash.
Thousands are in the dark across Northern Michigan Thursday Morning.
We're learning more details about an explosion at a Manton motel.
An explosion caused a fire at the Green Mill Motel in Manton Wednesday Morning.
We can update you on a man investigators say died while trying to use fire to exterminate bugs on his property.
A family’s dangerous discovery on a beach has a local village cleaning up.
“There were people sleeping and I don't think everybody would have made it out.”
Thursday is the grand opening of a brand new Meijer in Sault Ste. Marie.
Four workers were taken to the hospital after a former VFW Hall that was under construction collapsed.
