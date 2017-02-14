MTM On The Road: Biere de Mac Brew Works in Mackinaw City

Just a few minutes from the Mighty Mac itself, Biere de Mac Brew Works is serving frothy cold ones in Mackinaw City. The draft menu currently includes 14 different house-brewed selections, all appropriately named after a regional landmark, tradition or famed name. Complimenting the brews is a full menu featuring hearty plates like the Mighty Mac & Cheese made with bacon lardon, white cheddar sauce and butternut squash, then the Smoked Polish on Naan offers a classic "beer food" paired with cabbage slaw and garlic mayo on the soft Mediterranean bread. Come have a taste on Michigan This Morning as we take a sip and bite of the new microbrewery!

