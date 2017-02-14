Pres. Trump Shows Support For Education Secretary At Parent-Teacher Listening Session

President Donald Trump held a parent-teacher listening session Tuesday in Washington.

The president put his support behind his controversial pick for U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

DeVos is a west Michigan Republican, who's also a proponent of school of choice.

She was confirmed a week ago, after Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote in the Senate.

“I want to congratulate you on having gone through a very tough trial and a very unfair trial, and you won. There's something very nice about that. I'll tell you the real winners will be the children. I guess a couple of adults, but it will be the children of this country and I just want to congratulate you. Fantastic job,” said President Trump.

Opponents argue DeVos plans to gut public education and move federal funding to charter, private and parochial schools.

DeVos says she will work for everyone.