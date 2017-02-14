Inside the Kitchen: Sunny's Bar & Grill in Reed City

A change in ownership meant a fresh slate for Sunny's Bar & Grill in Reed City--the new man at the helm is using the opportunity to build something special.

From the pour, to the plate, you'll still find the things and flavors that make a bar... a bar, but Jesse Kailing, the new owner's plans called for a real game changer: going beyond bar food!

That means a brand new menu, launched recently, which features an array of mouth-watering steaks and other dinner items you wouldn't necessarily expect to find at the neighborhood watering hole.

When it came to freshening up the name, a local hero, Matt 'Sunny' Sunderland came to mind.

'Sunny' served as a teach, coach and mentor, and personally inspired Jesse.

