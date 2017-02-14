Mazda Recalls About 174,000 Cars Because Of Faulty Seats

Mazda is recalling around 174,000 cars because they have faulty seats.

The recall is tied to the Mazda 2 Subcompact made in 2011, along with the Mazda 3 and Mazda Speed 3 compacts from 2010 and 2011.

The problem?

Seat height adjustment links can break or detach from the seat frame, making the vehicles hard to drive.

The recall is expected to begin March 31.