Oceana Co. Sheriff's Office Looking For Missing Man

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man.

The Oceana County sheriff says Ryan Richard Walsworth was last seen leaving his home in Mears Monday morning.

The Oceana County sheriff says they don’t suspect foul play, but Walsworth’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Walsworth was last seen driving his white 2012 Ford F150, license number AC85142.

Anyone with information about Walsworth’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 873-2121.