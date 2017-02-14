Downstate Man Pleads No Contest To Rogers City Nautical Festival Crash

A downstate man made a plea in court.

He's accused of smashing into a van at 80 miles an hour.

That van then hit a Ferris wheel.

Rogers City police arrested Daniel Lewis in August for the suspected drunk driving crash at the Rogers City Nautical Festival.

Lewis is from near the Ohio border.

He pleaded no contest to malicious destruction of property, attempted resisting arrest and driving recklessly.

He says he doesn't remember the incident.

At least eight people were on the ride, but no one was hurt.

Lewis will be sentenced next month.