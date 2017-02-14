Flint Mayor To Meet With Gov. Snyder To Discuss Water Bill Credits

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver will meet with Governor Rick Snyder to discuss water bill credits for those affected by the Flint water crisis.

Michigan officials announced last month that the state will no longer cover credits for residential Flint water bills.

Michigan had been partially covering bills dating back to 2014.

Snyder's office estimates that could add up to about $41 million by the end of February.

Tuesday, Flint's mayor is expected to meet with Snyder in Lansing to discuss the state's decision to end that support.