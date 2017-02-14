Cadillac Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Minor - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cadillac Man Accused of Sex Crimes Involving Minor

A Cadillac man is now charged with sex crimes involving a minor.

Benjamin Burklow faces two counts of first-degree CSC, one count of indecent exposure and being a habitual offender.

He's being held on a $50,000 bond.