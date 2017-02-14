Benzie County Man Sentenced To Jail For Indecent Exposure

A Benzie County man who admitted to indecent exposure will be spending time in jail.

Police arrested Alfred Bilicki last May.

A woman walking through The Village at Grand Traverse Commons saw him sitting up in a tree and inappropriately touching himself.

It was the second time she told police she saw him.

At the end of January, Bilicki pleaded guilty to one count of indecent exposure.

He was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail with credit for 46 days.