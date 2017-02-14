Grand Traverse Co. Man Sentenced To Prison For Sex Crimes

A Grand Traverse County man found guilty of sex crimes is heading to prison.

In January, a jury found Daniel Montie guilty of criminal sexual conduct third-degree involving a person between 13-15 years old.

In January 2016, a woman and her two teenage daughters were temporarily living with Montie in his Blair Township home.

Deputies say that's when he engaged in sexual activity with the 14-year-old girl.

Montie was sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison on Friday.