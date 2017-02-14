Traverse City Police Looking For Woman Accused Of Stealing Bottl - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Police Looking For Woman Accused Of Stealing Bottles of Vodka

Traverse City police need help finding a woman accused of stealing alcohol from a store.

It happened around 10:15 Monday night at West Side Beverage.

Police say the woman stole two bottles of vodka from West Side Beverage.

According to Traverse City police, the woman goes by the name of “Goody”.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Traverse City Police Department at (231) 995-5150.