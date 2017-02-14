Elderly Couple Found Dead in Ogemaw County House Fire

Fire crews put out a fire at an Ogemaw County house, then found an elderly couple dead inside.

Firefighters got the call around 2 Tuesday morning.

Both the man and woman who died were in their 90s.

The Lupton Fire Department says the deadly fire happened at a home on East Heath Road in Rose City.

State police are not releasing much right now as they are reaching out to the next of kin.

What we know is the Lupton Fire Department says a couple in their 90s lost their lives in the early morning fire.

When fire crews got there, they were forced to break through the back of the home to get inside.

The assistant fire chief says crews from Rose City and Lupton were able to put out the fire quickly.

So far, they do not know a cause of the fire but know it started near the kitchen area.

They also do not know what caused the couple to die.

Out of respect for the family, state police have not released the couples’ names until after they contact them.

