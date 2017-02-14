Steve Mnuchin Confirmed As Treasury Secretary

While the Trump Administration is dealing with the major shake-up after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation, they're also celebrating a new addition to the cabinet.

During a hearing Monday, the Senate voted to confirm former Goldman Sachs Executive Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.

They voted 53 to 47 in his favor, mostly along party lines, with the exception of West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin who voted 'yes.'

During Mnuchin's swearing-in ceremony Monday, the president shared some kind words about his newest cabinet member.

“With this appointment, I am following through on my promise to appoint only the very best and the very brightest,” says President Donald Trump.“Steven is a financial legend with an incredible track record of success. I've watched this over the years. He's been my friend for many, many years. Everything he touches turns to gold.”

Mnuchin's confirmation is the latest in a lengthy and at times contentious battle for President Trump's cabinet appointments.