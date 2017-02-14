Jerry Sandusky’s Son Arrested For Sex Crimes Involving Children

More than five years after ex-Penn State Assistant Coach Jerry Sandusky was arrested for sex crimes involving children, his adopted son is now facing similar charges.

State police in Pennsylvania arrested Jeffrey Sandusky Monday, charging him with sex crimes involving two underage girls back in 2013.

He was arraigned Monday afternoon on 14 charges involving allegations from the victims, including statutory sexual assault and sexual abuse of children.

In 2012, Jeffrey Sandusky's father, Jerry, was convicted of abusing teen boys while serving as assistant coach to the Penn State football team.

Jeffrey Sandusky will be back in court on February 22.