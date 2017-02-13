President Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Flynn Resigns

Embattled White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after less than a month on the job.

That makes him one of the shortest-serving presidential advisers in modern history.

His resignation came after reports that the Justice Department warned the Trump Administration last month that Flynn misled them about conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, regarding sanctions on Russia before President Trump was inaugurated.

In his resignation letter, Flynn admitted to inadvertently briefing the then Vice President-Elect Mike Pence with 'incomplete information' about his phone calls with the Russian envoy.

President Trump accepted Flynn's resignation Monday night and has named Lieutenant General Joseph Kellogg Jr. as acting National Security Advisor.