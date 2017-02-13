Dargaworks Sees Approval For Re-Zoning on Traverse City Development

Monday night, Traverse City commissioners took a final look at plans for the Warehouse Flatts, a 59 foot mixed use building in downtown.

Dargaworks wants to use the four story complex for 47 apartment units.

But to do so-they needed a re-zone of the property to build that tall.

Commissioners voted to approve a rezone, allowing the height of the building in that area.

The bottom floor would be used as commercial space, with a parking garage of over 350 spaces inside.

Dargaworks says they're excited and ready to move forward with the project.

“I'm very happy that this has taken part and parcel and touched as many people in the process as was required. The planning and city commission have acted responsibly and that's what you want of your public officials,” says Thom Darga, owner of Dargaworks.

Darga says there is still work to do with site specifics in the rezone, but regardless they hope to break ground sometime this year.