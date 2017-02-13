Traverse City Officials Approve Plan for Eighth Street Re-Design

For years, many in Traverse City have found Eighth Street to be hard to walk along, bike and drive on.

In 2016, plans began to re-design the street improving it for all its users.

Over the past year, city officials have worked to establish the plans for the redesign of Eighth Street.

Monday night, commissioners gave the green light to the design plan.

9&10's Megan Atwood and photojournalist John Harrington give us a look at the final plan, presented at Monday night’s city commission meeting.

“We’ve literally had hundreds of people which have involved themselves which is great for a public process for a city,” says Marty Colburn.

A busy, cross-town road in Traverse City is going to get a major face lift.

"Eighth Street has been just a kind of a model project. We came to town believing there is kind of irreconcilable differences in the family, no one could agree on what Eighth Street could be," says Doug Farr, President of Farr and Associates.



Plans to revitalize Eighth Street have been in the works for years.

It's a street many in Traverse City use every day and current conditions make it a challenge.

But improvements are on the horizon.

"We are very open to all means of transportation and how they interface with each other. So, it's important to try to go through this and include as many people as we can and take as many concepts into consideration, then winnow it down to have a good package to be able to move forward with," says City Manager, Marty Colburn.

Commissioners voted to approve the latest, nearly ten million dollar design.

It would be a three lane road, closer to the buildings.

Doug Farr goes on, "Growth is coming. And so you're trying to keep your small town character while accommodating all of the opportunities that come from new folks."



Bike lanes and sidewalks are a huge priority.

A new sidewalk and bike track would be placed off the road, away from vehicles.

"Eighth street is one of your key regional arterials frankly it's one of two ways to get across the isthmus north of Boardman so doing it right is really important," Farr goes on to say.



It’s a topic that’s gained the attention of many locals for years, now finally a unified plan for the future of Eighth Street.



“There's been a lot of things that we agree with and that we don't agree with on this proposal but I think overall it's positive and I think we have to go ahead with something,” says a concerned member of the Traverse City community.



Commissioner Amy Shamroe says, “I think people will find more to like about it than not hopefully or at least find some points that they think are positive.”

Commissioners say there is still room for more changes and updates, but Monday night’s vote gives them a concrete plan to begin working with.