Traverse City Police Investigating Use Of Fake Hundred Dollar Bills

Two Chicago men under arrest, police say they tried to pass fake hundred dollar bills off as real money at a Traverse City Family Fare. We can't show you the bills yet because they're still trying to figure whether this case will stay local or become federal.

What we can tell you is Sunday night around 8:30 p.m. Traverse City Police were called to the Family Fare grocery store on Eighth Street.

Managers told them earlier in the day two men went to two different registers with $100 dollar bills with the same serial number.

Police put out a BOL for a gray Nissan with a Wisconsin license plate and found them a few hours later at the Courtyard Marriott on South Airport.

Then Monday morning they got a warrant for that same car and what they found next had police picking up the phone.

Chief Jeff O’Brien says, “There was some more $100 bills and there was a pretty substantial amount, due to that we decided we're going to call the secret service and we're waiting to hear back.”

SpartanNash owners of Family Fare says, “Last night, we discovered that two counterfeit $100 bills were used in our Family Fare Supermarket on Eight Street. Thanks to the diligence and keen eye of our store associates, the bills were immediately noticed, and proper action was taken to apprehend those who passed the fake money. We thank the Traverse City Police Department for their swift action in this matter, and we applaud our associates for their efforts.”

Traverse City Police believe they used the bills at other stores in the area like Little Caesars and Toys-R-Us and say there may very well be more of these bills out there.

They ask local businesses that may have seen any of these fake $100 bills to please reach out to either them or the sheriff's office.