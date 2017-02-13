Traverse City Commissioners Discuss New Plans For Eighth Street

“The process for Eight Street has been very exciting in the sense that it has been a charrette and a very open process.”

A huge face lift is in the works for a busy Traverse City street.

How to improve Eighth Street?

It's a question they've been mulling over for nearly four years now.

Many find eighth street un-walkable, un-bikebale and difficult to drive on.

and now business and home owners may see an answer to it how to fix that.

over the past year, city officials have worked to establish the plans for the redesign of eighth street.

Monday, commissioners will see the final recommendations for the design.

In Traverse City Eighth Street is an important and busy cross-town route.

As you take a look at this map, you can see the new plans for Eighth Street that would bring buildings closer to the three lane road.

A new sidewalk and bike lane would be placed a distance off the road, pulling them away from vehicles.

For years this street has been looked at as un-walkable, un-bikeable and hard to drive on.

But improvements would fix that by redesigning the street.

City officials say public input during this process has been crucial for deciding what design will make the best improvements.