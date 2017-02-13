Holocaust Storyteller Impacts Kalkaska Middle Schoolers

“She and my father were among the last Jews to be able to leave Germany.”

Monday Kalkaska Middle School students heard from a woman determined to never let her mother's holocaust survival story go untold.

Judy Sima is a storyteller and author whose mother came to America in 1941, fleeing Nazi Germany, but not without a fight.

She went to the gestapo and begged them to release her father from a concentration camp and today Judy shared that story with Kalkaska Middle School, 9&10 News’ Megan woods was there.

“She lost her parents my uncle and my father's parents also perished in the holocaust.”

Judy Sima's family stories were passed onto her as a little girl.

After her mother died in 1995, they're stories she knew had to be shared.

She says, “I did a lot of research I contacted the holocaust museum in Washington D.C. I didn't have very many documents from her, but I was able to get some documents and you know put it together with some of the facts.”

So Judy puts her mother's hat on and in her voice shares the story of her mother's family being torn apart and her bravery against the gestapo.

She does this for students all over the state.

Judy Sima says, “It's different when you read a book and you know you can skip over you can gloss over but when you hear it out loud the story telling is a very powerful tool.”

An impactful tool for Kalkaska sixth through eighth graders Monday.

Lacey Kitter, a sixth grader, says, “I thought it was cool that we could have somebody tell us about in more detail what the holocaust was all about and I thought I t would be really really cool to just understand more what it was about.”

Another sixth grader, Anna Hunter says, “I think it was very special for us to be able to hear her speak about her mother's experience and it was very informational too.”

It’s a chance for students to not only learn about the past but to also change the future.

Judy Sima says, “The idea is we shouldn't forget, terrible things are going on now too. I think the more we tell the story hopefully something like this will never happen again.”

Judy is also teaching Kalkaska sixth graders a special storytelling workshop throughout the week.