Commissioners Meet In Traverse City To Discuss Rezoning Of Potential Apartment Complex

A 59 foot mixed use building is back on the table.

Dargaworks first presented their plans for a four story apartment complex off Union and Garland streets in Traverse City, over the summer.

The bottom floor would be commercial space.

But to build the building, the developer needs the city to re-zone the property.

Monday, commissioners will consider rezoning, allowing the height of the building.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader for an update on their decision.