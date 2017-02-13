Man Faces Charges For Stealing From An Otsego Co. Assisted Living Home

We can now show you the man arrested for stealing from a victim at an Otsego County assisted living home.

Robert Knepp the third was formally charged for breaking into a home at the Brooke assisted living facility in Gaylord after family members set up a camera inside.

Knepp is facing charges of breaking and entering, breaking into a safe and stealing from the building.

Michigan State Police say family members were suspicious when items in the home went missing.

Knepp will be back in court next week.