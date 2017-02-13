Upper Peninsula Pond Hockey Tournament Moved Due to Lack of Ice, Organizers Prepare

It's almost time for the U.P.'s big pond hockey tournament, but this year organizers will be forced to move it off the Straits of Mackinac due to a lack of ice.

The Labatt Blue U.P. Pond Hockey Tournament is typically held on Moran Bay, but this year the tournament will be inland, on Chain Lake in St. Ignace.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik have more details on the preparations for the big event and why it's so important to the local economy.

On Chain Lake, the ice is plenty thick enough and everybody is hard at work getting things ready for this weekend.

"It's been on our mind for months," St. Ignace Visitors Bureau executive director Gina Stegehuis said. "We were hoping for Moran Bay. We did have that January warm-up, so we lost that location."

Last year, warm weather forced the tournament onto man-made rinks in the Little Bear East Arena parking lot.

That limits how many teams can come out to play, but having it on Chain Lake means they can fit all of the almost 200 teams from across the state.

"There's more than enough ice, so we are excited to have pond hockey still be on an actual pond this year," Stegehuis said.

Local businesses like Mackinac Grille say they look forward to the tournament too for the thousands of people who rush into a typically quiet winter St. Ignace.

"St. Ignace becomes a zoo, just thousands of people," Mackinac Grille bartender and server Ronald Lee said.

When visitors come up, it might encourage them to make another trip.

"Some that are new that come to the area make plans for summer time, you know, fall time," Lee said. "They see the activities that are going on, you know, through the year."

"It's a big deal for St. Ignace," Stegehuis said. "Our town really looks forward to it. A lot of our business owners really depend on that."

The full schedule of events can be found on the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau website.