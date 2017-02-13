Mount Pleasant Hosting Meeting About Possible Rezoning For Local Coffee Shop

A popular coffee shop near Central Michigan University's campus is concerned about the future of their prime location.

Monday night, the city of Mount Pleasant will discuss the possibility of rezoning the plaza on University Street, where Kaya’s Coffee House is.

United Investments applied to rezone the property for residential use.

9&10's Taylor Jones is finding out what the popular coffee shop thinks of the proposed rezoning plans.

A development company is looking to change a plaza into residential housing, but this could affect a local coffee shop, popular near Central Michigan University’s campus.

“It was kind of a surprise, I just came into work one day and we had some signs in our windows. They explained that the property is being rezoned. They say that it would be rezoned and that they are interested in purchasing the building and putting some residential housing here,” says Randy Sinnott, manager of Kaya’s Coffee House.

Kaya's Coffee House in Mount Pleasant, caught off guard after hearing that United Investments wants to rezone the plaza, and its gaining steam.

“That application went through the planning commission process, through a public hearing and the planning commission made a recommendation to approve the rezoning request and that recommendation was passed along to the city commission. If a rezoning is approved, if the property sale goes through as is pending right now, the new owner or the current owner would have to exercise what options they have through the lease if they wanted to have the coffee shop relocated from the building,” says Jacob Kain, City Planner.

The possible relocation is a concern to Kaya’s, the coffee shop has been near CMU's campus for 16 years.

“Being right there next to campus, it's kind of like the bridge between community and college so being right here is nice for business, we have a lot of foot traffic. The soul of Kaya is here and it would kind of take its soul away,” says Sinnott.

Regulars at the shop are also worried.

“If they weren't right where they are, if they weren't in walking distance, I don't know if I’d really go,” says Harley Barnett, Kaya’s customer.

The city will be hosting a meeting at seven Monday night to possibly make a decision on the rezoning.